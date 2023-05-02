Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ResMed in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RMD. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $234.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of ResMed by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,260. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

