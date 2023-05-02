Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.93 per share.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.82.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $217.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.88. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

