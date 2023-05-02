Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $31.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $31.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $31.34. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.29 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $535.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.39 and a 200-day moving average of $511.62. Humana has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 EPS.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 47,069.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 512,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 511,644 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Articles

