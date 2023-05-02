Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical research company will earn $3.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $87.55 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

