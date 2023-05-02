National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter.

New Gold Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NGD. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,282,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 507,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,144,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,000 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in New Gold by 6.1% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,586,000. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.