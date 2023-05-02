Guggenheim Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $9.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Snap stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock valued at $13,735,115 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 738.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

