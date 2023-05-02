Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.81. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.4 %

ATVI opened at $77.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

