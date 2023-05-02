Rollins, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rollins in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $41.27 on Monday. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

