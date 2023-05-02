Brokers Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.33 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$33.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.35.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.