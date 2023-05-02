Credit Suisse Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $11.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNAP. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at $28,307,362.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 40,603 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $449,069.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,559,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,307,362.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 738.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

