LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $17.78 per share.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.22.

LPL Financial stock opened at $211.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $165.47 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.