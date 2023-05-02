Research Analysts Set Expectations for Masimo Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Masimo in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.88. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $189.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Masimo by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

