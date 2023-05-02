Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Salesforce in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

CRM stock opened at $197.79 on Monday. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $200.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 941.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,053.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,053.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,131 shares of company stock valued at $8,885,245 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

