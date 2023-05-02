Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $350.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $357.25.

NYSE:MOH opened at $305.50 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

