Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $404.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $379.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.13.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

