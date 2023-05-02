Credit Suisse Group Raises Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $400.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.89.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $379.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.13. The company has a market cap of $362.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

