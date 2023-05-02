National Fuel Gas (NFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect National Fuel Gas to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Stories

