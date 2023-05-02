Outset Medical (OM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Outset Medical to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 141.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Outset Medical Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $939.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outset Medical

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares in the company, valued at $11,618,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 19,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,074.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,874 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Outset Medical by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after buying an additional 433,637 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,519,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after buying an additional 346,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Outset Medical by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 271,949 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Outset Medical by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 198,497 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

