Procore Technologies (PCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.26 million. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,945 shares of company stock worth $9,338,086 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,175,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,361,000 after purchasing an additional 157,023 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

