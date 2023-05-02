Paramount Group (PGRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $923.14 million, a PE ratio of -26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Paramount Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,650.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 194,500 shares of company stock worth $915,165. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Paramount Group by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

