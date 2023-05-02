Comparing Reborn Coffee (REBN) & Its Rivals

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Reborn Coffee to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04% Reborn Coffee Competitors -0.08% -17.52% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reborn Coffee and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 506 4256 5566 263 2.53

Valuation & Earnings

Reborn Coffee presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 532.26%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.56 million -2.90 Reborn Coffee Competitors $2.00 billion $180.09 million 0.97

Reborn Coffee’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reborn Coffee rivals beat Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

