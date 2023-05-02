New Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for New Gold in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Laurentian cut their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.57.

New Gold stock opened at C$1.77 on Monday. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$221.04 million for the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

