FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Decreased by Analyst

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $5.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.92.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.16 billion.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.
