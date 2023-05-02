FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Decreased by Analyst

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $5.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.92.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.16 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

