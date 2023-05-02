United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $42.93 Per Share

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $42.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $43.02. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $42.18 per share.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

NYSE:URI opened at $361.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.