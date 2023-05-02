Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for American Tower Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for American Tower in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. The consensus estimate for American Tower’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

American Tower Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.34. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

