Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ICPT opened at $17.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $711.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.