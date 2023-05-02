SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SLM in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SLM Stock Down 0.7 %

SLM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of SLM opened at $14.92 on Monday. SLM has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,312 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,814,000 after purchasing an additional 596,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.