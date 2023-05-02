Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.58 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

APOG opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $941.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,442.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

