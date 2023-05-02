Bio-Techne (TECH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TECH opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

