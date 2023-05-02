Titan International (TWI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Titan International to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Titan International had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The company had revenue of $509.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.31 million. On average, analysts expect Titan International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Titan International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $621.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan International

In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth $13,963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after buying an additional 265,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 313,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 221,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Articles

