Universal Display (OLED) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Universal Display to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Universal Display has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLED opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $89.41 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Universal Display by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

