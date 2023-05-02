Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Verisk Analytics has set its FY23 guidance at $5.20-$5.50 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $206.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.82.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.