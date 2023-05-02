ZimVie (ZIMV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect ZimVie to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. ZimVie has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.30-$0.50 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.15 million. On average, analysts expect ZimVie to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie Price Performance

Shares of ZIMV opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie

In other ZimVie news, insider Vafa Jamali purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,983.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sally Crawford acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vafa Jamali bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 137,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,983.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $410,600. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in ZimVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on ZimVie from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

ZimVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.