Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $123.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $136.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $215,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

