Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Cerevel Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ CERE opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.86 and a 52 week high of $41.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

CERE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $81,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,991,070. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.