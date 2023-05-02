Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Short Interest Update

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,270,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 11,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Match Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Match Group stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Match Group from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

