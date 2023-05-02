Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Rises By 15.1%

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,100 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 719,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $8.36.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
