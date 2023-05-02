ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 15.1% in April

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of ADMT stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.04. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use, non-toxic composite fabricating resin, non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products.

