ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 15.1% in April

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of ADMT stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.04. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.14.
About ADM Tronics Unlimited
