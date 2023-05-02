Head to Head Review: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) & Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $5.48 million 0.95 -$21.94 million ($11.39) -0.18 Grindr $195.01 million 5.54 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Oblong and Grindr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grindr has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -400.68% -99.71% -79.41% Grindr N/A -3.03% 0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oblong and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oblong currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 50.50%. Given Oblong’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oblong is more favorable than Grindr.

Summary

Grindr beats Oblong on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

(Get Rating)

Oblong, Inc. engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. It operates through the Collaborative Products and Managed Services segments. The Collaborative Products segment represents the Oblong Industries business under Mezzanine products. The Managed Services segment focuses on the Oblong business under managed services for video collaboration and network solutions. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Conifer, CO.

About Grindr

(Get Rating)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers a free, ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

