Comparing ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) and Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT)

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy & Technology and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ProFrac $2.43 billion 0.73 $91.50 million N/A N/A

Profitability

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than Energy & Technology.

This table compares Energy & Technology and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology N/A N/A N/A ProFrac 4.79% -24.20% 9.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Energy & Technology and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

ProFrac has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.10%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Summary

ProFrac beats Energy & Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing and reclamation of essential commodities, energy, technology, oil & gas equipment and products. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of non-destructive testing components and systems. The company was founded on November 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

