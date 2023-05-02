Critical Analysis: Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG)

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience -3,014.67% -154.59% -106.96% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

7.7% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yield10 Bioscience and AMAYA Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and AMAYA Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 33.46 -$13.57 million ($2.76) -1.08 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AMAYA Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yield10 Bioscience.

Summary

Yield10 Bioscience beats AMAYA Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company, which engages in the development of oilseed Camelina sativa as a platform crop for large scale production of low carbon sustainable seed products. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams, and Oliver P. Peoples in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

