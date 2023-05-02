Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) versus Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Financial Survey

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresnillo and Franco-Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fresnillo
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1.80
|Franco-Nevada
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2.43
Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $169.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Franco-Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Fresnillo.
Dividends
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Fresnillo and Franco-Nevada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fresnillo
|$2.43 billion
|2.74
|$271.90 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Franco-Nevada
|$1.32 billion
|22.50
|$700.60 million
|$3.65
|42.27
Franco-Nevada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fresnillo.
Profitability
This table compares Fresnillo and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fresnillo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Franco-Nevada
|53.25%
|11.12%
|10.78%
Risk and Volatility
Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
66.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Franco-Nevada beats Fresnillo on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Fresnillo
Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
