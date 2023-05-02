Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) versus Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Financial Survey

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fresnillo and Franco-Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 1 4 0 0 1.80 Franco-Nevada 1 2 4 0 2.43

Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $169.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Franco-Nevada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Franco-Nevada pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This table compares Fresnillo and Franco-Nevada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.43 billion 2.74 $271.90 million N/A N/A Franco-Nevada $1.32 billion 22.50 $700.60 million $3.65 42.27

Franco-Nevada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fresnillo.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Franco-Nevada 53.25% 11.12% 10.78%

Risk and Volatility

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Fresnillo on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine. The Cienega segment includes San Ramón satellite mine which are both located in the state of Durango, an underground gold mine. The Herradura, and Noche Buena segments are located in the state of Sonora, a surface gold mine. The San Julian segment operates on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states, an underground silver-gold mine. The company was founded on August 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

