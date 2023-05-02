Head-To-Head Survey: QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of QUALCOMM shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Satellogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of QUALCOMM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Satellogic and QUALCOMM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $6.01 million 37.56 -$117.74 million N/A N/A QUALCOMM $44.20 billion 2.92 $12.94 billion $10.38 11.16

Analyst Ratings

QUALCOMM has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Satellogic and QUALCOMM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 QUALCOMM 1 4 17 0 2.73

Satellogic presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.12%. QUALCOMM has a consensus price target of $156.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.88%. Given Satellogic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Satellogic is more favorable than QUALCOMM.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and QUALCOMM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A QUALCOMM 27.40% 69.93% 24.32%

Risk & Volatility

Satellogic has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QUALCOMM has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QUALCOMM beats Satellogic on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses and provides rights to use portions of the firm’s intellectual property portfolio. The QSI segment focuses on opening new or expanding opportunities for its technologies and supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

