Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) & ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Head to Head Contrast

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) and ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and ASA Gold and Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 20.38% 9.97% 5.21% ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 ASA Gold and Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gladstone Capital and ASA Gold and Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gladstone Capital and ASA Gold and Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $63.15 million 5.50 $19.91 million $0.39 24.39 ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than ASA Gold and Precious Metals.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. ASA Gold and Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Gladstone Capital pays out 246.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

