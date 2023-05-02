Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $14.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $622.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

