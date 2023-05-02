Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alkermes plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

