FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($11.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($11.78). The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($11.18) per share.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $86.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.18.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 127.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,672,000 after acquiring an additional 419,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 349,157 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

