Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $34,794.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock valued at $384,569. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

