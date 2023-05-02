Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

CCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Century Communities Stock Down 2.2 %

CCS stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $67.80.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $735.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $461,966,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 121.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

Further Reading

