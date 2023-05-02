FY2023 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.14. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

ADP stock opened at $221.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.27. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.